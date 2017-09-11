Old bridge in Sterling to be replaced

This old bridge in Sterling needs to be replaced (WFSB)

An ancient bridge in rural Sterling is in dire need of replacement.

However, homeowners who live on the other side of the bridge don’t know how they’ll get home during construction.

Suloma Road and the bridge there is owned by the town, but the bridge is old and weak and can no longer take even an oil delivery truck over it to the two houses on the other side.

The town of Sterling decided to spend $100,000 and replace it, giving safer access to the two properties that use it, like Ron and Deb Prevost.

The town says they will build a temporary walkway during the three weeks it’s estimated to take crews to do the job.

The town initially offered to put the Prevost family up in a motel, but Deb Prevost says it wouldn't be good for her rescue pets, and the fact she works from home as a realtor.

"Three weeks could go to four which could go to five which could go to six,” Deb Prevost said.

So, the town thinks the solution here is to level an area and build a walkway. That will allow the Prevost family to carry groceries and things to their house.

"That would be fine as long as I have some ways to secure and park my car,” said Rob Prevost.

The other homeowner will move out during the construction, which could begin as early as the end of this month.

