Trial in ECSU student's death continues

Graphic testimony and gruesome autopsy photos – that’s what jurors saw on day four of the highly publicized Jermaine Richards murder trial.

Richards is accused of killing his girlfriend Alyssiah Wiley back in 2013.

Prosecutors wanted to submit two DVDs they say police found inside the garage of Jermaine Richard’s Bridgeport home, DVDs that deal with death and dismemberment, which is what they say he did to Wiley after killing her.

The two DVD’s entitled "absolute death" and "death the final journey" are allegedly pretty graphic.

"I’ve had the unpleasant opportunity to review both of those and there are a number of scenes in there showing dismembered human limbs and one scene, the actual removal of bones from the human body,” said prosecutor Joseph Corradino.

Prosecutors wanted the jurors to see it too.

That's because roughly a month after Wiley disappeared, the remains of the 20-year-old Eastern Connecticut State University student were recovered in a wooded area of Trumbull, a mile and half from Richards’ Bridgeport home.

Police say Richards killed Wiley and dismembered here after she broke up with him.

Richards' defense attorney objected, saying he wasn't aware of the video and it was never brought up previously.

While the jurors didn't learn about the DVD’s, the state did try to paint Richards as a liar and someone who would go to great lengths to cover up the truth, whether it was something as big as the alleged murder of his girlfriend, or something as small as his height.

A state police detective, who seized a pair of boots Richards was wearing, recalled they were stuffed with rolls of duct tape to make him seem taller.

Judge Earl Richards told both sides he wanted more time to review case law and allow Richards and his attorney to review the DVDs before making a ruling on whether or not the jury will see the video on Tuesday.

