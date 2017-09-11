Residents to start cleaning up after Hurricane Irma hit

Irma is gone and now residents are ready to start cleaning up (WFSB)

Hurricane Irma may have passed through Florida, but the cleanup is far from over.

In a FaceTime interview, Glastonbury’s Lindsey Rutka gave Channel 3 a tour of some of the damage in Pompano Beach, Florida on Monday.

There were many trees down, lots of debris, and even a small plane's nose in the ground because of the wind.

"I’ve never been through such an emotional rollercoaster ride, with not knowing where the storm is going to hit,” Rutka said.

He owns Hartford Jet Center, and has an office and hangar at the airport in Pompano.

He says the worst part of the storm were the tornado warnings, leaving many with no sleep.

"You get the notice on your cell phone and it tells you to take cover right away and it lasts for 20 minutes. That was happening all night,” Rutka said.

Joshua Labbe is also a Connecticut native now studying in Orlando.

But before the storm hit, he decided to drive to Wesley Chapel near Tampa to be with friends and family.

"I came over to this coast thinking we were going to miss it and then it ended up coming our coast in the end,” Labbe said.

He says there's a lot of damage where he is, including flooding, not to mention all of the gas stations are closed, and they're relying on bottled water.

This as they all continue to work together to clean up after Irma.

“We have tons and tons of limbs and branches and then we also have to repair a fence because we had a fence actually get blown right through,” Labbe said.

Now both Rutka and Labbe said the sun is starting to come out, which is a good thing.

They're hoping it helps dry out some of the areas filled with water.

