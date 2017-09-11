Dog found abandoned in Waterbury

This dog was abandoned, tied to a guardrail in Waterbury (Submitted)

Many are upset after a picture of a dog tied to a guardrail in Waterbury was posted on Facebook.

The dog was left only with a bag of food, and now people are wondering who would have left the dog alone.

Kristine Cormier, an animal advocate, says she doesn’t know how long the pit bull mix went unnoticed.

“She was clearly dumped. There was a ripped open bag of food lying next to the dog,” Cormier said.

A member of the Facebook page ‘Waterbury CT Lost and Found Animals’ rescued the dog and contacted the Waterbury dog pound.

Cormier says pet owners have options if they can no longer take care of their animal.

“People really care. There's a lot of caring people. There's a lot of options out there. It's just people have to be willing to kind of look a little bit if they can no longer keep their pet,” Cormier said.

Channel 3 stopped by Fairfield Avenue to see if anyone has seen the dog before.

Jerry Boyett, of Waterbury, was one of a few to say the dog looked familiar.

“One time there was a bag of food one time it was across the street at IGA just sitting there barking. My friend said hey what's that noise there's a dog tied up over there. Seemed like it was tied up all day,” Boyett said.

The Waterbury dog pound will be taking care of this dog for the next 10 days and if no one comes forward to claim the dog it will then be put up for adoption.

