Gas leak closes road in Berlin

A road in Berlin is closed after a gas main was ruptured by a construction crew.

It happened on Four Rod Road.

The road is closed between Camel's Back and Burnham Street, according to police.

Police said a crew was working on a sidewalk when the main was hit.

There are no reports of injuries.

