Suffield sailor laid to rest today

The funeral procession for Petty Officer Dustin Doyon. (WFSB)

A sailor from Suffield who died in a warship collision overseas was laid to rest on Tuesday.

Petty Officer Dustin Doyon was found dead along with nine other crew members of the USS John S. McCain.

The warship collided with an oil tanker in the Straits of Malacca on Aug. 21.

A mass for Doyon happened Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church on Mountain Road. A private burial followed.

Police warned drivers to expect delays in the area of Mountain Road, Remington Road and North Grand Street for the service.

Doyon was remembered during public calling hours on Monday.

Friday, a public a ceremony took place at Suffield Center near the town's veteran's memorial.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.