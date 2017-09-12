Jose bears watching as some models bring it close to the east coast

With all the hurricane activity down south, it may only be a matter of time before a storm moseys up north.

Connecticut's weather next Monday through Wednesday is largely dependent on the track of Hurricane Jose.

As of Tuesday morning, the storm was located more than 430 miles north-northeast of Grand Turk Island. It is moving east at 6 mph.

It was a category 1 hurricane. Meteorologist Scot Haney said it should briefly drop to tropical storm status before returning to a category 1 storm and heading north.

"Over the coming days, Jose will do a big loop roughly between Bermuda and the Bahamas," Haney said. "Later this week and over the weekend, the hurricane is expected to move northwestward toward the east coast of the United States."

Haney said some of the Early Warning Forecast Center's most trusted models have the storm tracking close to the eastern seaboard.

He also said many of them have Jose going back out to sea.

"Since the future track of Jose is highly uncertain, we encourage you to pay attention to our forecast updates throughout the week on-air, online, on our app, and through social media," he said.

Keep an eye on the situation by refreshing the technical discussion here.

As far as Irma goes, the once powerful category 5 hurricane was downgraded to a tropical depression by Monday night. Tuesday morning, it was centered over western Georgia and moving north-northwest.

People in Florida have begun returning to their homes.

