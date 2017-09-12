2 crossing guards hit by car in CT

Two crossing guards were struck by a motor vehicle in Bridgeport on Tuesday morning. (Bridgeport Police Department)

Two crossing guards were struck by a motor vehicle in Bridgeport on Tuesday morning.

Bridgeport resident Larissa B. Fountain drove her 2007 Nissan Sentra eastbound on North Avenue toward the intersection of Park Avenue around 8:20 a.m. Police said when she approached the intersection, she hit a male and a female crossing guard on the sidewalk.

According to city spokesman Av Harris, Fountain was dropping her daughter off at school and "apparently blacked out at the wheel." The car hit the two crossing guards and dragged for at least 25 feet, Harris added.

Police said the Nissan "skidded about forty feet before coming to a final resting position at the North Ave entrance/exit to People's Bank."

Crossing guard 68-year-old Leonard Hunter, of Bridgeport, suffered two broken legs and intracerebral hemorrhage, police said. Hunter was rushed to St. Vincent's hospital where police said he is in critical condition and in surgery.

Police said that Hunter "took the full brunt of the car and was carried about thirty feet from point of impact."

The other crossing guard was 50-year-old Idalen Vargas, of Bridgeport. Police said Vargas suffered "minor injuries" and was struck by the left side of the Nissan. She was rushed to St. Vincent's hospital where police said she is in stable condition.

Police said Fountain stayed on the scene of the crash.

Police have located eyewitnesses and recovered camera footage. The crash is under investigation by the Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team. Members of the Southern Fairfield County Traffic Unit’s Reconstruction Team are assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.