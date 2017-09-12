PD: Road rage incident could have led to shots fired in Berlin

Police are investigating after shots fired near Mickey Finn's on the Berlin Turnpike on Tuesday. (WFSB)

Shots fired in Berlin on Tuesday afternoon could be related to a road rage incident.

Officers were called to report of shots fired on the Berlin Turnpike by the off-ramp to Route 372 around 1 p.m.

During their investigation, police determined that two vehicles were involved in the incident near Mickey Finn's and had left the area before officers arrived on the scene.

No one was struck by gunfire during the incident.

There is no description on the suspect's vehicle. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Berlin Police Department at 860-828-7080.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.