UConn ranked 18th best public university in recent report

The University of Connecticut received a high honor this week.

UConn was ranked the 18th best public university, according to the U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings. The 18th spot is the highest position that UConn has ever been given.

This year marked the seventh time that UConn was ranked in the 25 for public universities. In 2000, UConn was ranked 38th, but "has been ascending steadily in the rankings," according to university officials. Over the past six years, UConn has been ranked between 19 to 21.

"We are thrilled and incredibly proud that UConn has reached our highest-ever place in the U.S. News ranking of the nation's best public colleges and universities. This is a reflection of our core academic strength and UConn's exceptional faculty, staff, students and leaders - and state investment over many years," UConn President Susan Herbst said in a statement on Tuesday.

Herbst said this progress was "accomplished despite ongoing cuts to our appropriation over several years."

"It shows that if the state makes the necessary investments in UConn's future, we clearly have the potential to become a top ten institution. We are hopeful that this is the path the state chooses," Herbst said.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said the university "has solidified its reputation as a world class institution of higher learning" over the years.

“Historic investments have led to increased student enrollment, including a more competitive and diverse student body. We could not be more proud that, as a result of these accomplishments, our state’s flagship university has attained its highest-yet ranking in this year’s U.S. News & World Report. At number 18 among public universities, and its seventh consecutive year in the top 25, we are sending a clear message to students and families across Connecticut – and the nation – that UConn is a premier academic institution to lay the groundwork for a 21st-century career," Malloy said in a statement on Tuesday.

Malloy said he was "grateful for the steady leadership and vision" of Herbst and UConn Board of Trustees Chairman Larry McHugh.

"I want to thank and congratulate President Herbst and her entire team, who have worked so hard to bring this about over many years. It is always a struggle to rise in this highly competitive ranking. The fact that it happened during difficult budget times makes it all the more impressive. Without a doubt, UConn has the potential to rise even higher," McHugh said in a statement on Tuesday.

Fairfield University was named three in the northern region by U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings. The university said they are "only master’s degree granting institution in Connecticut within the Northern Region category to make the Top 10."

“The rankings that Fairfield continues to achieve are a reflection of the quality of our faculty, staff, and students, both in the learning environment we create here on campus, as well as the amazing achievements of our alumni. As Fairfield continues to rise as the modern Jesuit institution, we do so with the confidence that a Fairfield education leads to globally and civically minded individuals who produce strong outcomes after graduation," President of Fairfield University Mark R. Nemec said in a statement on Tuesday.

