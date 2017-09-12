New CEO of Mohegan Sun touts company's expansion

The new CEO of Mohegan Sun is touting the company's expansion. (WFSB file)

The new chief executive officer for the company that owns the Mohegan Sun casino says it will continue expanding non-gambling amenities amid growing competition in New England.

Mario Kontomerkos was announced Tuesday as the CEO of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, the company owned by the Mohegan Tribe in Uncasville, Connecticut. Kontomerkos has been the company's chief financial officer since 2011.

He said in an interview that the company's expansion from two properties to seven over the last half decade has been key to its emergence from a financial predicament following the Great Recession.

The company kicked off a search for a new CEO following the resignation in February of Bobby Soper.

