Video released of Hartford police detective's arrest in Plainville

Eyewitness News obtained dash cam video of the arrest of a Hartford police detective.

During the 30-minute, Robert Lanza, who is an 11-year-veteran, can be heard making a racist threat.

Lanza is currently on suspension for driving under the influence after his arrest in August.

In the video, the man behind the wheel, who is later identified as Lanza, began swearing at the officers, even using a racial slur. That was before he began bragging about his own police work.

“I know the game I've been a cop for 19 years I know the game,” Lanza said.

Eyewitnesses told police he was swerving before they pulled him over. He then appears to fail a sobriety test.

“Take me in right now. Take you in for what. What am I gonna take you in for? Cause obviously. I know the game. I got money. I'm a cop,” Lanza said.

In the video, officers take down Lanza.

“Listen don't make this worse put your hand behind your back. Put your hand behind your backs. Put your hand behind your back. That was real dumb,” one officer can be heard saying in the video.

Lanza is due back in court later this month.

When the Hartford Police Department got wind of the nature of the dashcam video, they opened an internal investigation.

“It's not something that we like to see and we expect a little bit more from our officers,” said Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

Foley says events like Lanza's arrests have major consequences, but he hopes the public won't judge his department by the mistakes of one alleged drunk cop.

“When something like this happens, it creates fractures. And this is what we're looking to minimize and this is why we have been so up front with our community with what's going on with this. We hopefully will give them what they want and that is transparency and accountability,” Foley said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Lanza's lawyer Kyle Macci, who said the "case is still at a very early stage." There were no other updates at this time.

Lanza is currently assigned to administrative duties.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.