Ansonia volunteer firefighter charged with DUI

An Ansonia volunteer firefighter is accused of driving while under the influence in July.

Police said 57-year-old Kevin Blake, of Ansonia, was reportedly under the influence when the car he was driving on July 29 hit an unoccupied parked vehicle on Franklin Street.

Blake’s blood alcohol content was 0.22, nearly three times the legal limit in Connecticut.

He is expected to appear in court on Sept. 26.

Police said Blake was a candidate for the Board of Aldermen’s race, but his status is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.