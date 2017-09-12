Missing woman from South Windsor considered endangered - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Missing woman from South Windsor considered endangered

Sybil Gibbs (South Windsor Police) Sybil Gibbs (South Windsor Police)
Police in South Windsor are searching for a woman who went missing on Tuesday.

Sybil Gibbs was reported missing from the Berry Patch apartments on Oakland Road.

Police said she is considered endangered and suffers from hallucinations.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-644-2551.

