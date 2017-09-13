Naugatuck police arrest man who claimed to be 'off duty officer' to lure teen

Police in Naugatuck have arrested a man who pretended to be an officer and tried to lure a girl into his car.

Officers were called to High Street near Calvin Street on Monday evening.

The 16-year-old victim told investigators that she was riding a bike when the man, identified as Raimundo Donascimento, approached her in a vehicle and asked if she wanted a ride several times.

People in Naugatuck told Eyewitness News that they first heard about the incident on Monday around 8 p.m.

"That's horrible," said Crystal Gordon-Diaz, a parent. "I really hope they caught the person and for the most part this is really a family oriented-town."

The victim explained to police that she told the man "no" and that he claimed to be an off duty officer, but did not have his badge on him.

"That's the worst part about it, so he obviously had a motive," Gordon-Diaz said.

The victim started to scream, and an eyewitness came to check on her, according to police. That person then called 911.

Police said they were looking for a newer style, red Honda Accord with a dark interior.

The teen said the suspect was about 30 to 40 years old and spoke with a heavy Spanish accent.

On Wednesday evening, police identified the suspect as Donascimento and charged him with breach of peace, impersonation of a police officer, and second-degree reckless endangerment.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

For some parents, they said they will talk to their kids about situations like these.

"[I tell them] don't talk to strangers, but for the most part my husband and I are with them," Gordon-Diaz said. "They're not allowed to play outside without us or anything like that."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

