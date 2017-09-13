Eversource crews provide help for Florida after Irma

Eversource crews checked in from Maryland on their way down to Florida to help with Irma recovery. (Eversource photo)

Eversource crews began working to restore power in Florida on Wednesday morning following Irma.

Millions of homes and businesses are still in the dark after the hurricane's strong winds and rains caused widespread damage. One hundred employees from Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire arrived in Orlando on Tuesday.

They are tasked with fixing damage to the energy system caused by severe winds and coastal flooding.

"We're proud to join crews from throughout the country for his restoration effort, and we are all committed to working throughout the days and nights in the coming weeks to help get the lights on for customers here in Florida," Eversource incident commander Marc Geaumont said in a statement on Tuesday.

Crews from New England left in a convoy over the weekend. According to the company, the team stopped in Virginia to service the bucket trucks for the work ahead before driving to Florida.

Eversource said it sent as many crews down south as possible while retaining necessary resources in Connecticut to maintain the system.

The company's call center has been providing support by taking outage phone calls for Tampa Electric Company customers.

