Person dies, another suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by train in Thompson

A pedestrian was killed after police said the person was struck by a train in Thompson early Wednesday morning.

Two people were hit by the train near the intersection of Buckley Hill Road and River Street around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, Connecticut State Police said two people, who were identified as 28-year-old Brittany Lefleche and 26-year-old Morgan Nordby, both of Thompson, were located in that area.

Police said Nordby was located down an embankment and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lefleche "was conscious and alert but suffering from life-threatening injuries," police said. Police added she was rushed to UMass Memorial in Worcester.

The Connecticut State Police are investigating the deadly train crash. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death for Nordby.

