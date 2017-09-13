Plainfield man charged with sexual assault of teen at motocross club

Shane Boucher is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at motocross club in the Central Village section of town. (Plainfield Police Department)

A Plainfield man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at motocross club in the Central Village section of town.

Police charged 25-year-old Shane Boucher, of Plainfield, with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor–illegal sexual contact.

The arrest of Shane Boucher comes after an investigation started on July 11. The unidentified teen told police that she stayed at the Central Cycle Club overnight following a fundraiser. She said she woke up to Shane Boucher forcing himself on her while she was in a trailer with her brothers.

Kenneth Boucher, who is not related to the suspect, is the president of the 50-year-old club.

"He is not a member he was a patron who came in and paid $10 to get into our fundraising event we were holding," Kenneth Boucher said.

Since it happened, Plainfield detectives said they've been on the case.

"This isn't going to happen at our club again," Kenneth Boucher said. "I don't know the people. I don't know how it went down."

According to an arrest warrant, both the suspect and the victim were drunk.

"What happened was 'we' were all partying and everyone was completely blacked out, smashed out," Shane Boucher told detectives.

In a follow up interview with the victim, police wrote that "she said she was drinking Bud Light in a can and had six or seven of them. The victim said she wasn't 'hammering them down,' but had two at a time."

The warrant said the victim told her parents and that she really didn't know Shane Boucher. She said she had just met him earlier. She said he reached out to her on Snapchat.

The arrest warrant for those charges was secured following a "lengthy investigation" and Shane Boucher was arrested at Danielson Superior Court. He was there appearing on an unrelated charge.

Shane Boucher is being held on a $50,000 bond.

He'll face a judge next month.

