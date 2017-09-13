Hartford police break it down at salsa party

Lt. Glendaly Garcia and Officer Miguel Maldonado show off their salsa skills on Pratt Street in Hartford. (Hartford police)

Sometimes, police work requires officers to be light on their feet.

Tuesday night, Hartford police came upon an incident on Pratt Street on Wednesday and immediately joined in the fun.

It was the Salsa Social.

A couple of Hartford officers displayed their salsaing skills much to the delight of revelers.

The department posted a video of Lt. Glendaly Garcia and Officer Miguel Maldonado to its Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.