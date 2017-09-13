Foxwoods' 'Thrill Tower' offers more than one thrill

The "wonder of it all" took on a whole new meaning at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Tuesday.

Besides gaming, the casino added an amusement ride, the "Thrill Tower."

Officials called it two amusement rides rolled into one. There's the Sky Drop and the Sky Launch.

Both opened for business on Tuesday in the Fox Tower Hotel, which boasts panoramic views of the 1,200 acre reservation.

"It was amazing! It's wonderful," said Barbie Taylor, who took the first flight. "Totally worth the wait."

"[It's] absolutely wonderful," said Conrad Mezja, an employee. "I recommend it to anybody."

The amusement venture is a first for an east coast casino.

Next month, the casino said it will open a 3,700 ft. zip line from the top of Fox Tower to the Mashantucket Museum.

Tribal chairman Rodney Butler said when created a destination resort, you have to give visitors what they want and a reason to come back.

"Shows you there's much more to do here than just gambling," Butler told Eyewitness News. "You can come and enjoy yourselves for days on end, as opposed to just a day trip."

The ride costs $15 for the drop or $25 for the launch.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.