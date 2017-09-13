10 people injured in transit bus crash in CT

Ten people were injured in a motor vehicle crash involving a transit bus in Greenwich on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported on East Putnam Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the people suffered "minor injuries."

Transit Bus accident SBA @ E Putnam Av. 10 people transported to local hospital. PD/Fire/EMS on scene. Lane closed at this time. — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) September 13, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

