10 people injured in transit bus crash in CT

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) -

Ten people were injured in a motor vehicle crash involving a transit bus in Greenwich on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported on East Putnam Avenue around 10:30 a.m. 

Police said the people suffered "minor injuries." 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

