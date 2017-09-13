Police seek 'person of interest' after offensive fliers found at bank

Norwalk police are looking to identify this person of interest after offensive fliers were left at a bank. (Norwalk police)

Police in Norwalk want to know who left offensive fliers at a bank in the city.

They said surveillance pictures show a "person of interest" leaving the fliers at the Webster Bank at 50 Washington St.

Police said it happened recently.

They asked that anyone with information give them a call at 203-854-3189.

Anonymous tips can also be left at 203-854-3111 or the department's website at norwalkpd.com.

