Police use Facebook video of Lamborghini test drive to arrest man for speeding

Jason Napoletano was caught speeding through a radio DJ's Facebook video, according to Vernon police. (Vernon police)

A man who works at a dealership in Vernon is in some hot water after police were able to determine he was speeding from a Facebook video.

Vernon police charged Jason Napoletano of Tolland with reckless driving after he took a radio disc jockey for a test drive in a Lamborghini down Hartford Turnpike.

The incident happened on Aug. 19, according to the arrest warrant for Napoletano.

Police said they were alerted to a Facebook post by Radio 104 DJ Amy Grey in which Napoletano was recorded on video by Grey traveling fast in the car.

Grey said the video was supposed to be a promotion for both the radio station and Napoletano's employer, Prestige Auto in Vernon.

Using some math based on street references and distances displayed in the video, police said they were able to determine that Napoletano was traveling in excess of 100 mph during several portions of the video.

According to the warrant, when Grey asked Napoletano how fast they were going, he told her "about a hundred" and not to worry about the speed because "the good news is [I'm] good friends with the mayor and the police so we won't get in trouble."

Police contacted Grey and Napoletano about the incident.

Grey confirmed that Napoletano mentioned a speed of 100 mph.

Napoletano tried to blame Grey, according to police.

Based on the calculations made by police and the conversations had with both Grey and Napoletano, police determined there was probable cause that Napoletano violated Connecticut general statutes.

