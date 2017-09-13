Anthem, ConnectiCare Benefits commit to participating in Access Health CT

Anthem and ConnectiCare Benefits, Inc., will be part of Connecticut's health insurance exchange.

Gov. Dannel Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman announced the arrangement for Access Health CT on Wednesday.

“We appreciate their commitment to the tens of thousands of Connecticut residents who buy coverage through Access Health," Malloy said. "I am grateful for the leadership of Lt. Governor Wyman, [Insurance] Commissioner [Katherine] Wade, and Access Health CT CEO Jim Wadleigh for their work to improve the stability of Connecticut’s insurance marketplace.”

Malloy said the deal comes at a time when President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress have been trying to dismantle the healthcare system.

"Access Health CT and exchanges like it throughout the U.S. provide a lifeline for millions who would otherwise not be able to afford health insurance," Wyman said. "We must continue work on the reforms to drive down healthcare costs and make coverage more accessible.”

Malloy said about 100,000 Connecticut residents buy coverage through Access Health CT.

“The Connecticut Insurance Department understood the need to make a final decision on rates to allow open enrollment to begin on time,” Wade said. “We have done that, giving carriers the final piece of information they needed to make a decision about continued participation. This gives our consumers and the exchange much needed certainty going into next year.”

Open enrollment for Access Health CT starts on Nov. 1.

