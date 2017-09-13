Bus crash hospitalizes 10

A bus crash in Greenwich sent 10 people to the hospital.

Police said it happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday at East Putnam Avenue's intersection with South Beach Avenue.

They said the transit bus rear-ended a van that was stopped for a red light at the intersection.

Police, fire and emergency medical staff responded.

The injuries reported were all minor, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police said they continue to interview everyone involved.

