Man arrested for stabbing, trying to rob man in Bolton

Daniel Duffy was arrested for a stabbing and attempted robbery in Bolton that happened in February. (State police)

A man was arrested for a winter stabbing and attempted robbery in Bolton.

State police said they charged Daniel Duffy, 36, of Suffield, was charged with first-degree attempted robbery and first-degree assault.

Troopers said they responded to an address on Tunxis Trail back in February.

They found 51-year-old Gary Colon suffering from stab wounds to the torso, face and head.

Colon was transported to Hartford Hospital for surgery. Troopers said his injuries were not-life-threatening.

He told investigators that an acquaintance he knows drove him to the location in Bolton from East Hartford.

Once there, he said he was struck in the head with a tire jack and repeatedly stabbed in what was an attempted robbery.

The suspect then fled and left Colon in the road.

Investigators were eventually about to identify Duffy as the suspect.

Duffy is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges.

He was arrested for the stabbing at Rockville Superior Court on Wednesday, state police said.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.