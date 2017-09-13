Trumbull police search for woman who says she was held hostage

Police in Trumbull are looking for a woman who said she was being held hostage on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., people who live at the Royce of Trumbull apartment complex on Old Town Road were warned to stay away while officers responded to the report of a woman being held hostage by an armed man.

A perimeter was set up and police evacuated nearby apartments in the complex and some students were being held at their respective schools until the issue was resolved.

After numerous attempts to make contact with the people inside the apartment, emergency officials gained entry at 5:30 p.m. The apartment was unoccupied, and that's when the lock down at the complex was lifted, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said they are trying to locate the unidentified woman who made the initial call.

