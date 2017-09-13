Phone issue at Norwich schools resolved

The Norwich School system said its internal phone network failed and had been down for nearly a week before officials said it was resolved on Thursday.

On Wednesday, school officials said the outdated system would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to replace.

Superintendent Abby Dolliver said her frustration over the system is an understatement.

"As soon as I pick up I go 'if I lose you it's not intentional,'" Dolliver said.

Sometime last week, she said the system started having intermittent problems.

"In essence, our network runs through this location," said Brandon Gale, director of IT. "This is where all our financial and all of our HR components feed back to."

Gale showed Eyewitness News the operation.

He said he's been working long days for nearly a week to try and identify where the bugs in the system are.

"What's not effected is our security, our doorbells [and] our locks on our doors," Dolliver said.

A dedicated phone does work in each school, as well as the computer systems. Dolliver said parents and staff get emails and updates for emergencies.

"The challenge is, this brand is no longer in phones, is no longer being made so no one services them," she said.

The long range fix will cost $700,000 to replace the phone network.

"We have to have phones but we don't have $700 thousand," Dolliver said. "We don't have $1,000 actually, so we'll see where we get."

"We've been working diligently to try and trace out the issue but what we can see it's not something simple to fix and trace out," Gale said.

