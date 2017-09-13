Racist remark from crowd at Glastonbury soccer game has school investigating

A racist remark heard during a high school soccer game in Glastonbury has school officials looking into the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, it was overheard during the rival match between the Glastonbury and Farmington boys varsity teams.

The parent of a Farmington soccer player said that a Glastonbury student in the crowd chanted "did you learn that in prison" to the only black Farmington varsity soccer player during the game.

The game finished in a 2-2 tie on Friday afternoon. However, it was still the talk of students and parents on Wednesday.

“It’s just kind of sad to know that there’s still people who think it’s okay to say that to someone," said Madison Muszynski, a Farmington High School sophomore.

Both Farmington and Glastonbury students who spoke to Eyewitness News said it was completely uncalled for.

“You shouldn’t be saying that to someone out of competitiveness because it’s more a personal attack and not about their actual skill," Muszynski said.

Glastonbury Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Allen Bookman said the school was made aware of the comment late Tuesday.

He said a student said something inappropriate and there will be strong penalties for it.

Bookman said the student turned himself in to the administration to admit his wrongdoing.

“[I'm] kind of disgusted that such a sport that is supposed to be about fun that it would go so far as to become something of sort of a racial divide and I’m really kind of saddened and surprised that it would come to this," said Owen Ward, a Farmington High School sophomore.

Farmington High School Principal Bill Silva said that since being made aware of the comment, the schools have been working together.

In a statement he said "we do not believe an unacceptable comment made by one individual is reflective of Glastonbury High School. But we do see this as a moment to stand together as two school communities."

As for the penalties, Bookman said they could include suspensions from school and games.

