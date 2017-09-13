Channel 3 cameras were rolling when rescued dogs from Irma landed in Connecticut

Dogs rescued from Irma in Florida landed in Connecticut on Wednesday. (WFSB)

The images of what Irma left behind in Florida were devastating.

While people pick up the pieces, others are being urged not to forget about the animals like those already in shelters and the ones that still need to be rescued.

Eyewitness News's cameras were the only ones rolling when a number of dogs from Florida landed safely in Connecticut at Bradley International Airport.

A flight of more than 100 shelter animals was supposed to leave Miami before the hurricane hit.

A shortage of crates and airport closings, however, made it impossible until Wednesday.

So many flights were land at Bradley every day. The one from Miami on Wednesday was special.

"It's fantastic. There's nothing better to do than to save the life of another and especially an animal that's helpless and can't speak for themselves," said Sheryl Blancato, Second Chance Animal Shelter's executive director.

Crate after crate, 29 dogs in total, made their way off of the plane and into a truck owned by the Second Chance Animal Shelter.

With help from the ASPCA, the non-profit will now bring them to their transport facility in Massachusetts.

"It's really heartwarming and we purposely took the older ones, the larger ones that are harder to place," Blancato said.

Saving the furry friends meant that other pets displaced by the once powerful hurricane can also have a bright future.

"Getting these animals out of the shelters there means they now have room to take in the animals they find on the street," Blancato said.

The animals will be quarantined for 48 hours, be cleared by a vet and put up for adoption.

Now that they're out of harm's way, Blancato said the goal is to get them a loving home.

"There's nothing better in this world than doing this work," she said. "It's hard work. It's not for everyone. You give up a lot personally to be in animal welfare but it's stuff like his that makes it all worth it."

More animals are expected to come to Connecticut over the next few days.

Blancato said 68 cats will be arriving on Thursday.

For more on how to adopt these animals, head to this website.

