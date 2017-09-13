Victim of Enfield hit-and-run hopes surveillance video can help police

Larry Goldberg hopes surveillance video can led to an arrest after he was hurt in an Enfield hit-and-run. (WFSB)

The victim of a recent hit-and-run in Enfield is still recovering from his injuries.

However, Larry Goldberg said he hopes newly released surveillance video can help police track down the person responsible.

Goldberg said he was riding his bicycle on Shaker Road when someone ran home over and took off.

It happened on Aug. 29.

Goldberg said the driver was in a green BMW.

"The way I was hit, I bounced off the bike," Goldberg said. "I believe my backside landed on the hood and then I went to the road."

He said he was thrown from his bike.

Goldberg said the driver stopped for a few seconds, then hit the gas.

"I couldn't believe it, but at that point there were probably five to ten other good Samaritans that stopped, who I do want to say thank you to all the people who did stop," he said.

Aside from the vehicle description, Enfield police said they don't have much more information.

They said they are hoping the public can help.

"The one thing they're telling me is that the camera angles are not giving them a clear picture of the plate," Goldberg said. "They have the car. We know it's a green BMW three series. We know that it's what they call a lime green sea green color."

Goldberg said he's thankful he survived but said he is still living with the consequences.

"You could have left me for dead," he said. "I do have injuries that I don't know if they're going to be permanent in my lower back."

He said he hopes whoever was behind the wheel does the right thing.

"If the person is out there is watching this or someone owns the car and doesn't know if someone may have borrowed the car or a friend finds it, please call the Enfield Police Department, give the information, turn yourself in," Goldberg said.

Goldberg said the model appears to be a BMW model from the late 90s or early 2000s.

He also said his bike is in the repair shop.

