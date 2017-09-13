CT dispatchers help Irma victims with phone call

The Preli's suffered damage to their home from Hurricane Irma (Preli family)

South Windsor police dispatchers help serve and protect their community every single day.

But earlier this week, as Hurricane Irma slammed Florida, dispatchers in South Windsor went above and beyond to help Connecticut natives stay safe.

Val and George Preli are from Vernon but currently live in Barefoot Bay, Fl., and are still recovering from the storm.

The couple’s friend Paula Kravitz was on the phone with Val earlier this week as she was assessing the damage from the storm, and that’s when there was a crisis.

“I heard him scream, I heard her scream, she went over to ask if he was ok, he did not sound like he was ok at all,” Kravitz said.

George Preli had fallen off an 8-foot ladder while making some repairs, and Val was so frantic that Kravitz hung up and dialed 911 here in Connecticut.

She reached a compassionate South Windsor police dispatcher.

“He told me that he was going to call the Barefoot Bay Police Department right now and he was also going to call paramedics to go out and see what was going on,” Kravitz said.

The dispatcher, Pat Kelley, did exactly that. EMTs in Florida arrived within minutes and rushed George to the hospital.

The Preli’s said they are proud but not surprised that emergency responders in their home state helped save the day.

“It was incredible. God bless them for doing their jobs so quickly and responding so fast,” George Preli said.

“You saved his life. Thank you so much officers, I can't say enough to thank you,” Val Preli said.

Make no mistake, the Preli’s are still struggling. George is in pain and they are in desperate need of a contractor.

“What I worry about right now is they have such a big hole in their roof and if there's any kind of rainstorm they're going to get completely flooded,” Kravitz said.

Dispatcher Kelley was not available to comment on Wednesday and another dispatcher who helped Christine Meyerhans declined to speak on camera.

If you'd like to assist the Preli’s, just contact Channel 3 and we can put you in touch with Paula Kravitz.

