Scattered showers from Irma begin working through the state

The remnants of Irma will be moseying on into Connecticut through Thursday evening.

Channel 3's meteorologists said that means there's a risk for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

"Some storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Meanwhile, other towns will receive little or no rainfall."

As of 1:45 p.m., chief meteorologist Bruce DePrest said some showers were working through portions of western Connecticut.

"The showers are producing light to moderate rain, although there is a heavier shower moving into Woodbury and Southbury," DePrest said.

Track them with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

DePrest said the day has turned out to be mostly cloudy.

"It is a warm humid afternoon across Connecticut," he said. "Temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 70s and dew point temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s."

Haney said the scattered showers and thunderstorms could linger into Thursday night.

However, they will diminish as the night continues.

"It’ll be another mild and muggy night with lows in the 60s," Haney said.

The leftover moisture from Irma will move away from New England by Friday.

Still, there will be a risk for a few showers and thunderstorms.

"Otherwise, we can expect a partly to mostly cloudy day with temperatures topping 80 degrees away from the coast once again," Haney said. "The humidity will remain moderate with dew points in the 60s."

The last weekend of summer will actually feel like summer.

"Temperatures are expected to reach 80 degrees or higher both Saturday and Sunday," Haney said. "Both days will feature partly sunny skies and the weather will be great for outdoor activities."

The weather on Monday through Wednesday is up in the air.

Haney said it largely depends on what Jose decides to do.

As of Thursday, the storm was centered midway between Bermuda and the southeastern Bahamas.

"We continue to monitor Jose," Dixon said. "It has weakened to a tropical storm, but could re-intensify."

One guidance model, the Global Forecast System, has Jose tracking safely out to sea to the east of New England.

DePrest said it's forecasted to strengthen back into a category 1 hurricane.

However, the European Model brings the storm close to the southern New England coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"With all of the model variability, we are not really sure where Jose will eventually go," Haney said. "Therefore, this storm will need to be closely monitored over the coming days."

