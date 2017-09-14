East Windsor police help wrangle wayward cow

East Windsor police said they helped a cow get home safe on Thursday morning. (East Windsor police)

The East Windsor Police Department had an 'udderly' ridiculous assignment early Thursday morning.

Police posted to their Facebook page that they were able to help a roaming cow get home.

They said they found the animal around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

It was not hurt.

No other details were released.

