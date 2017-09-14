East Windsor police help wrangle wayward cow - WFSB 3 Connecticut

East Windsor police help wrangle wayward cow

East Windsor police said they helped a cow get home safe on Thursday morning. (East Windsor police) East Windsor police said they helped a cow get home safe on Thursday morning. (East Windsor police)
EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -

The East Windsor Police Department had an 'udderly' ridiculous assignment early Thursday morning.

Police posted to their Facebook page that they were able to help a roaming cow get home.

They said they found the animal around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

It was not hurt.

No other details were released.

