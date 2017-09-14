Man accused of exposing himself to 10-year-old girl in Hartford

Jose Jalpa-Yanes was arrested after police in Hartford said they were able to track down a suspect who exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl. (Hartford Police Department)

Police in Hartford said they were able to track down a suspect who exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl.

They arrested 34-year-old Jose Jalpa-Yanes and charged him with public indecency, risk of injury and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley also said it appears Jalpa-Yanes had been stalking the girl for several days prior to the incident.

Police said the call came in shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

They said a suspect in a white van approached the 10-year-old as she was walking to her school bus stop on Stonington Street.

The suspect asked the girl if she wanted a ride. When she refused, police said the suspect exposed his genitals.

The man then fled.

Police were contacted and an officer was able to obtain surveillance video of the van driving away. It showed a white 2003 Econoline van with a readable license plate.

As a result, Jalpa-Yanes was identified as the suspect.

Jalpa-Yanes had no arrest history and was identified through a Mexico identification card.

He was arrested on Wednesday at his home on Barker Street.

His bond was set at $750,000.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.