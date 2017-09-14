State police cruisers collide during attempt to stop speeder

A couple of state police cruisers collided on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport.

Troopers said it happened near exit 25 on the southbound side of the highway.

Trooper Joseph Longo saw a speeding SUV and attempted to head after it, state police said

Trooper Thomas Glowacki saw the SUV pass him as well and pulled out after the driver.

Longo had to veer left and struck a cement barrier as well as the driver's side of Glowacki's cruiser.

Both vehicles were damaged.

No one was seriously hurt.

Details on the incident have not been released.

