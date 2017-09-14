Schedule released for Southington apple fritter booth, festival

Apple fritter fans rejoice!

One of the main attractions of the Southington Apple Harvest Festival has released its schedule.

The Zion Lutheran Apple Fritters booth will begin deep frying fritters on Friday, Sept. 29.

The complete fritter-making schedule is as follows:

Sept. 29, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sept. 30, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Oct. 1, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Oct. 2, 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Oct. 3, 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Oct. 4, 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Oct. 5, 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Oct. 6, 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Oct. 7, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Oct. 8 - TBD

The festival itself spans two weekends, including Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 and Oct. 6 - Oct. 8.

