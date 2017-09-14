Route 110 closed in Shelton following crash that involved motorcycle

A crash involving a motorcycle closed Route 110 in Shelton on Thursday morning.

According to police, they responded to the area of 122 River Rd. for a serious crash.

Route 110 is closed between Grove Street and Belmont Avenue.

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Shelton police at 203-924-1544.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic page here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.