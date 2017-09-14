Water main break affecting buildings on UConn campus - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Water main break affecting buildings on UConn campus

STORRS, CT (WFSB) -

A water main break is affecting services to multiple buildings on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs on Thursday morning.

The break is affecting Torrey Sciences, the Atwater Laboratory, and the Hillel buildings. UConn officials said those building: 

  • remain open
  • class schedules will be unaffected
  • employee schedules will not change

However, restrooms are not in service in those buildings and people should go to neighboring buildings. 

