Jury deliberating man's third murder trial

A jury is deliberating the case of a man accused of killing his girlfriend and dismembering her four years ago.

Jermaine Richards murdered Alyssiah Wiley in 2013, according to prosecutors.

Closing arguments in what's now the third trial for the case were held on Thursday.

They come a day after Richards told a judge that he would not be testifying.

According to prosecutors, Wiley, a 20-year-old Eastern Connecticut State University student, was last seen getting into Richards' car on campus.

About a month later, Wiley's remains were found in a wooded area of Trumbull about a mile and a half from Richards' home.

Prosecutors painted Jermaine Richards as controlling and possessive, describing the couple’s relationship as a cycle of violence, something Wiley wanted out of.

But his attorney told the jurors not to base their decision on their emotions, but rather the evidence.

Prosecutors argued that Richards killed Wiley because she broke up with him.

Richards, however, maintained his innocence.

Police have been unable to find a murder weapon or figure out how Wiley was killed.

"Go around the table and say, does anyone here think the state has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that this man committed the crime. And if anyone says yes, I'd say how did they prove it? Because they don't have a witness, they don't have any evidence of blood, they don't know where the crime scene happened, they don't know how it happened, they don't know when it happened, they don't have a weapon, they have nothing," said defense attorney Walter Hussey.

The state argued it’s not the quantity of the evidence, but rather the quality.

"Attorney Hussey argued that we don't have any evidence. Who but Jermaine committed this offense? The evidence points to Jermaine and the evidence points to the fact that Jermaine is guilty of murder beyond a reasonable doubt," said assistant state's attorney Ann Lawlor.

Jurors will be back Friday morning to resume deliberations. In the last case, that jury deliberated for roughly two weeks, before a mistrial was declared.

The other two trials for this case resulted in deadlocked juries.

