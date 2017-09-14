K9 helps with drug bust during vehicle stop in Old Lyme - WFSB 3 Connecticut

K9 helps with drug bust during vehicle stop in Old Lyme

A Connecticut State Police K9 is being credited with assisting a drug bust during a motor vehicle on Interstate 95 in Old Lyme on Wednesday afternoon.

Police charged 26-year-old Gabri Darlin Javier-Delapaz and 28-year-old Alcides Rafael Gomez-Alba, both of Providence, RI, were both possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics >1 ounce with intent to sell.

The arrests come after a motor vehicle stop of a 2009 Honda Accord on the northbound side of I-95 near exit 70 around 2:30 p.m.

After talking with Javier-Delapaz and passenger Gomez-Alba, police said: “they determined illegal narcotics may be contained in the vehicle.”

Troopers searched the Accord with of K9 Hogan, which is a narcotic detection dog. The K9 and troopers located one solid brick of suspected illegal narcotics, which police said was determined to be fentanyl. The fentanyl weighed one kilogram and carried a street value of about $1 million.  

Javier-Delapaz and Gomez-Alba were held on $500,000 bonds. They are expected to be arraigned in New London Superior Court on Friday.

