Police impersonator who tried to lure teen faced judge Thursday

Police in Naugatuck have arrested a man who pretended to be an officer and tried to lure a girl into his car.

Naugatuck police arrest man who claimed to be 'off duty officer' to lure teen

A Naugatuck man accused of posing as a police officer to try and lure a 16-year-old into his car claims it was all a misunderstanding and he was trying to help her.

With his attorney by his side, 35-year-old Raimundo Donascimento faced a judge on Thursday as he's accused of posing as a police officer while trying to lure a minor into his car Monday night.

His lawyer Ioannis Kaloidia talked to Eyewitness News about the case.

“He maintains he has done nothing wrong in this case and we believe this is simply a misunderstanding, miscommunication and we anticipate this will all be sorted out in the coming weeks and months,” Kaloidia said.

Donascimento also had a Portuguese interpreter with him in court. He's lived in Naugatuck for over a decade.

Police said a 16-year-old girl was riding her bicycle on High and Calvin streets in Naugatuck when she claims Donascimento asked her a few times if she wanted a ride.

According to the arrest warrant, the unidentified teenage girl said no and then said the man told her "he was a police officer but was drinking and off duty so he didn't have his badge."

The girl screamed, which caught the attention of a person in the area.

“She started making a lot of noise and created a scene which is exactly what you want to do and it worked because it grabbed the attention of a driver by and stopped she was alright....and started to help her and called us,” Naugatuck Police Lt. Bryan Cammarata said.

Cammarata said the teen got a partial license plate number which helped the investigation.

“It was enough for us to start the investigation,” Cammarata said. “And track us down to the who the person was.”

Kaloidia said the two don't know either other. In the arrest warrant, Donascimento told police he was home that night but then changed his story. In the arrest warrant, Donascimento went on say he was in the area and saw the girl who "he believed was 11 years old and was concerned for her safety."

The judge dropped the suspect's $100,000 bond on a promise to appear back in court next month.

