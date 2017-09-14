Person hit by car on I-91 north in Middletown

A person was hit by a car on I-91 in Middletown on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported on the northbound side of I-91 near the rest area around 3:30 p.m.

The extent of injuries to the person was not released by state police.

As of 4:15 p.m., the scene had cleared.

However, around the same time, state police said a two car crash was reported in the same area, causing a right lane closure.

A minor injury was reported.

