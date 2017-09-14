Shooting prompted lock downs at two Danbury schools

A shooting in Danbury prompted a temporary lock down at two schools on Thursday.

The shooting happened a little before 1:30 p.m. on Church Hill Road.

Police said a 20-year-old male suffered two gunshot wounds, one in each arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a precaution, police said the Westside Middle School Academy and the Mill Ridge Primary School were placed on a temporary lock down.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact police at 203-790-8477.

