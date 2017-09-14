Berlin Fair kicks off this weekend

The opening night for the Berlin Fair was held on Thursday (WFSB)

If you're looking for something fun for the family this weekend the 69th Annual Berlin Fair is underway.

For the first time, organizers opened the fair a night early this year, having opening night on Thursday.

Fair organizers say more than 1,500 people showed up to the fair on Thursday, exceeding their expectations.

The highlight of the event was the first-ever demolition derby.

“It's the competition, it's watching all the cars hit each other and then it's really the guy or girl who jumps out and says oh my gosh I won, I made it, I did it,” said Ellen Morris, of Kensington.

The fair president says taking the risk to open a day early for the demo looks like it'll pay off.

“The crowd seems to be really excited about it so we're really pleased,” said Fritz Schmalberger, Berlin Fair president.

From new born pigs, to anxious goats, all kinds of animals are waiting to be shown off throughout the fair grounds.

Rebecca Savage, 9, entered two rabbits to the show this year.

“We show off our rabbits to win little trophies. I have a white one with pinkish eyes and her name is Marlena Brownie,” Savage said.

Then there are fair staples, like live music, fried food, a tractor display, and rides like the ferris wheel.

“This is a big fundraiser where we generate money and a lot of funds goes right back into Berlin where we can help some of our less fortunate those who are needy in Berlin,” Schmalberger said.

The fair gates will open at 9 a.m. all weekend for anyone else who would like to attend.

