2 Canadians killed in Farmington crash last week

Two people from Canada died and a third clings to life as a result of two-car crash on Route 6 in Farmington that happened late Thursday night.

Monday, police identified the victims as 66-year-old Rejean St. Pierre and 66-year-old Benoit Boislard, both of Quebec.

The victims were in the back seat of a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Angelique Michaud of Quebec. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Also in the vehicle was 60-year-old Lisette Prince of Quebec. She remains in critical condition.

In the second vehicle involved was 54-year-old Edward Brozynski of Newington. At last check, he was in stable condition.

The road was closed for several hours that night.

Police said the head-on crash occurred just before midnight on Thursday near the intersection of Reservoir Road.

The vehicle with the Canadians was headed eastbound on Route 6 while Brozynski headed west.

Police said Brozynski crossed the double yellow line into the first vehicle's lane and hit them.

They said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 860-675-2400.

