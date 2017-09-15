Arson detectives called to scene of Hartford fire

Firefighters attempting to remove tree branches near the flames. (WFSB)

Hartford firefighters battled at large 2-alarm fire on Gillett Street in the city's north end.

Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said on Friday morning that arson detectives were called in to investigate the scene at 9 Gillett St.

Flames could be seen shooting from the building earlier in the morning and eyewitnesses said they lit up the early morning skyline.

The call came in just after 4:15 a.m. on Friday.

Hartford Fire Department Capt. Raul Ortiz said the building is vacant and was boarded up when firefighters arrived. It may have been in the process of being renovated.

They quickly made the decision to attack the fire "defensively" from the exterior of the building.

They said there is a chance the building could collapse.

"Our fire marshal's office will be on scene trying to investigate whatever's left of the building, but it looks like a total loss at this point," Ortiz said.

Ortiz said one nearby apartment building was evacuated as a precaution because of the amount of smoke in the area. However, the fire did not spread to that building and residents will be allowed to return once the situation is deemed safe.

No one was hurt.

There is no cause for the fire at this time.

