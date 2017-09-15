The Big E kicks off today

The Big E in West Springfield, MA. (WFSB)

Get your cream puffs, fried dough, Craz-E Burgers and ride tickets.

The Big E kicks off on Friday in West Springfield, MA.

It runs through Oct. 1.

Check out photos here.

This year, the Xfinity Arena will host acts like Grand Funk Railroad, Cole Swindell, For King & Country, Cam, Smash Mouth and Night Ranger.

Friday, patrons can expect a juggler, camels, a circus spectacular, a grande Mardi Gras parade and wrapping up the day with a little Grand Funk Railroad and Vintage Trouble.

Friday is also military appreciation day and "be a kid for a day."

Connecticut Day is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The gates open at 8 a.m.

For more information, including the purchase of tickets, head to the Big E's website here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.