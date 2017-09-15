Jose may have an impact on Connecticut

While leftover moisture from Irma moves out of New England on Friday, the newest track for Jose has possible implications for Connecticut next week.

The Early Warning Forecast Center continues to keep an eye on Jose, which could impact Connecticut's weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jose re-strengthened into Category 1 hurricane far off the coast of North Carolina around 4:30 p.m. There is no current threat to land. Track the storm by clicking here.

The storm is forecast to move toward the northwest and turn northward off of the east coast this weekend.

"The latest forecast track and model data indicates that here in southern New England, we may have to contend with wind, perhaps tropical storm force, 39+ mph, and rain from Jose later Tuesday into early Wednesday of next week," Dixon said.

Dixon said it's still a changeable situation. If it decides to trek further west, it would be more problematic for the state.

"Jose will cause high surf and dangerous rip currents without a doubt," said meteorologist Scot Haney.

In the meantime for Friday, Dixon and Haney said Irma is leaving behind an unstable atmosphere. That means there's a chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours.

Any storms that pop up can be tracked with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Still, they believe most of the state will remain dry.

"Overall, we can expect a decent day with a mix of clouds and sunshine," Haney said. "However, the air will remain warm and humid."

Temperatures for Friday may reach 80 degrees inland.

Haney said the last weekend of summer will certainly feel like it.

"We can expect partly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday and it will certainly feel like summer with temperatures reaching 80-85 away from the coast both days," he said. "The air will remain humid with dew points in the 60s."

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are a slight possibility for Saturday afternoon, but Haney called them hit or miss. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

"Overall, it will be a great weekend for outdoor activities and that includes a number of fairs in the state," Haney said. "We have the Four Town Fair, the Guilford Fair, the Orange Country Fair and of course the Berlin Lions Agricultural Fair."

While Monday looks nice, the focus for Tuesday and Wednesday will be where Jose ends up.

