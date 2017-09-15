Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Shelton wreck

A motorcycle rider suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Shelton that also involved the driver of another vehicle.

According to police, 53-year-old Robert Freiler was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for the serious injuries.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Howe Avenue and Grove Street.

Police said they are investigating how it happened.

They said it happened less than a half a mile away from a motorcycle crash that took place earlier in the day on River Road.

